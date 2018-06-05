Magnet to roll out free Wi-Fi in seven town centres

Seven town centres are set to become free public Wi-Fi zones through a new initiative which will give locals and tourists unlimited access to speeds of up to 100Mb/s.

Supplied by Magnet Networks and supported by local authorities and business groups, the scheme will see free high-speed broadband installed in Sligo, Westport, Monaghan, Knock and Carrick-On-Shannon town centres.

Two further locations are set to be announced in Kerry and Donegal.

The scheme, which costs the local towns nothing, involves local businesses allowing Magnet Networks to install access points on their premises, providing seamless connectivity within the town centre.

Carrick-On-Shannon is the first of the towns to go live this week with Sligo, Knock and Monaghan commencing in June and the remaining towns going live by August.

Each access point in the town has a 150 metre range, so that users will always be in range of a high-quality signal.

Magnet Networks CEO Mark Kellett (pictured) said: “As the project is financed by giving local businesses the opportunity to sponsor the Wi-Fi and send promotional offers, tourists can then be directed to attractions or places to eat and drink.

“Magnet Networks has a strong track record in providing world-class Wi-Fi services to public spaces such as the new smart city at Wembley Park in London, and events such as the NFL games at Wembley and the X Factor finals.”

This initiative follows on from the success of Magnet Networks’ public-private partnership in Galway which brought local businesses together to create a high-speed digital corridor from Spanish Arch to Eyre Square.

Free public Wi-Fi by Magnet Networks has been operating in Galway City Centre for over a year now, and is an integral part of the city’s business and tourism offering.

TechCentral Reporters