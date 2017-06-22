Mac Conghail calls for recognition of STEM learning outside the classroom

Digital Hub CEO speaks out at Future Creators showcase Print Print Life

Digital Hub CEO Fiach Mac Conghail (pictured) has calls for recognition of out-of-school STEM learning programmes at the sixth Future Creators graduation and showcase event held at NCAD today.

Delivered with NCAD and H2 Learning, the Future Creators programme teaches digital skills such as coding, app development, robotics, social media, digital photography and filmmaking.

Twenty-four young people received special certificates of recognition at the special graduation ceremony where the group’s interactive project, Fusion, was exhibited.

“Informal programmes must form part of the solution to the problem of limited interest, proficiency and engagement of many Irish young people in STEM subjects in school and future careers,” said Mac Conghail.

“Our Future Creators course, which has been running since 2011, and of which art and creativity is a cornerstone, is a shining example of informal STEM education in action that is achieving positive results for young people in our community.”

Mac Conghail cited the use of digital technologies and other creative teaching materials as essential in enhancing STEM learning and referred to the Digital Skills Pathways for Youth across Europe initiative that supports young people and teachers across Europe with free online resources for running programmes similar to Future Creators.

TechCentral Reporters