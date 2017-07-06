M1 Payments Corridor readies first GDPR Foundation course

IT Governance comes on board to decode data protection at The Mill

The M1 Payments Corridor has partnered with IT Governance, a global provider of IT governance, risk management and compliance solutions, to deliver a range of specialist training courses for payments companies based in the NorthEast.

The first in a series of training initiatives will be a certified GDPR Foundation course at The Mill Enterprise Hub on 11 July.

The M1 Payments Corridor is a regionally based industry group of payments and online transaction companies established to promote regional Fintech development, specifically in e-commerce payments, in the North-East Region.

Industry members of the group include PayPal, Vesta, Yapstone, State Street and Coca-Cola International Services. The group also includes DKIT, DCU, The Mill Enterprise Hub, and various economic development agencies

Conor Donnelly, IT Governance, said: “IT Governance have recently established their EU headquarters at The Mill in Drogheda, and are delighted to partner with the M1 Payments Corridor. Participants will learn about essential EU GDPR background and terminology, international data transfers, data protection impact assessments, updating policies and procedures, incident response and breach reporting.”

Breanndan Casey of The Mill Enterprise Hub, said: “The GDPR course is aimed at both managers who are already involved in data protection with either an information security or data protection background, and individuals with little experience but who wish to enter the field of data protection with a professional qualification. There are no formal entry requirements, and all delegates will take the EU General Data Protection Regulation Foundation examination at the end of the course, an ISO 17024-accredited exam set by IBITGQ, at no additional cost”.

TechCentral Reporters