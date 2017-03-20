M-Kavach 2.1.9

A suite of Android security tools

20 March 2017 | 0

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 20-03-2017
License: Freeware
Developer: C-DAC Hyderabad

M-Kavach is an Android security app developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, a research and development arm of the Indian government.

The app includes the follow functions:

1. Restricts app access to key resources, including wifi, Bluetooth, camera and mobile data

2. Protects against malicious JavaScript

3. Restricts access to critical apps

4. Blocks unwanted calls and SMS

5. Prevents unauthorised SIM changes to trusted mobile number

6. Enables remote wiping of contacts, call logs or the entire device via SMS

7. Easy backup and restore

The app has had some surprisingly basic issues in the past, like app locking which stopped working if the device was rebooted. But that example has been fixed now, and it seems as though the developer is responding to user reports.

