Lyrics Here 3.13.2 for Chrome

Lyrics Here is a free browser extension which automatically finds and displays the lyrics for YouTube videos, or whatever you’re playing on 40+ music sites: Spotify Web Player, Jango, AccuRadio, Deezer, 8tracks, Google Music, iHeart, Superplayer.fm, Last.fm, Yandex Music, Qobuz, Songza, Soundcloud, Saavn, Pandora and more.

There’s nothing to set up or configure. Just visit YouTube or a music site, find and play something, and a new pane quickly appears (usually at the same time as playback starts) with the song title and lyrics.

We found the lyrics to be accurately displayed in all but one of our tests. The sole failure was probably caused by a poorly formatted YouTube title, but it wasn’t a big deal. If there is an error, clicking a “Different source” link tries another lyrics site, and in our case delivered the right results.

If you’re curious and want to know more, hovering your mouse over “Info” displays a link for the lyrics source, and clicking this takes you to its website for further details (artist information, maybe date, the source album and more).