LXtory 0.97
31 May 2017 | 0
|Date:
|31-05-2017
LXtory is an open-source tool for capturing screenshots, saving the results locally or uploading them to Imgur, Gyazo, Puush, Dropbox, Google Drive or a FTP/ SFTP server.
The program interface looks like the developer has had an idea, dropped a few buttons onto a form and gone off to do something else. But don’t be put off– it’s far more capable than it appears.
LXtory can capture the complete desktop, specific windows or a chosen window. It also captures windows using Direct3D, or record what happens in a selected area as an animated GIF, and you can launch every capture type by clicking buttons or using a customisable hotkey.
An optional “GIF editor” enables choosing exactly which frame you’d like to include in the finished animations.
The program will by default save a local copy of the file, but you can also upload it to one of the supported sites, copy its URL to the clipboard, open it in a browser, and more.
LXtory maintains a history of your captures as you work. If you take ten captures in succession, for instance, you’ll see them all displayed in a list. Clicking any of these displays a thumbnail, and right-clicking gives you options to open the image, copy its URL to the clipboard, and so on.
A bonus feature enables uploading images directly from Explorer’s right-click menu. This is disabled by default, just like most other LXtory features, so be sure to check out the Settings dialog to see what’s available.
