Logicalis named Cisco premier partner of the year 2016

Cisco Forum recognises partner success

IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis has been named Cisco Premier Partner of the Year for Ireland 2016.

At the Cisco Partner Forum, the award was announced recognising accomplishments of select Cisco partners and their innovation within the commercial market in 2016.

“We have positioned ourselves as the go-to digital enablement partner for enterprise customers with a commitment to design and deliver innovative and disruptive technology solutions to support our customers on their digital transformation journey’’ said Patrick Jordan, sales director, Logicalis Ireland. “This accolade recognises our proven success with customers, our specialist technical capabilities and our commitment to innovation.’’

“Our partners are core to our success, and we are delighted to be working with Ireland’s best to help solve our customers’ challenges” said Adam Grennan, country manager, Cisco Ireland. “It’s our great pleasure to recognise Logicalis Ireland for its exceptional work and award them with Premier Partner of the Year.”

TechCentral Reporters