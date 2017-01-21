Lock Screen Reflection 1.0

Lock Screen Reflection is a tiny Windows 10 tool which automatically sets the current lock screen image as your desktop wallpaper.

The program has no graphical interface, and doesn’t need to run in the background to do its work. Simply double-click lsr.exe when you need to use it and Lock Screen Reflection updates your wallpaper, then shuts down immediately.

There are a couple of command line options. The first is a numeric value which tells the program how the wallpaper should be set:

0 for Tiled

1 for Centered

2 for Stretched

3 for Fit

4 for Fill

Example lsr.exe 2

Pass the tool the word SAVE (case-insensitive) on the command line and it’ll save a local copy of the image, too.

Use lsr.exe save , for instance, and a copy of the lock screen image will be saved to lsr_save.jpg in the same folder as lsr.exe.