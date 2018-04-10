LiveTiles to open innovation centre in Sligo

Up to 50 jobs promised across software, sales and management functions Print Print Jobs

Global software company LiveTiles is establishing an ‘intelligent innovation centre’ in Sligo to support the development of its design and artificial intelligence products.

The project, supported by the Irish Government through the IDA, is expected to create up to 50 jobs in AI, marketing, management, presales and a new product solutions team that will create industry-specific platforms.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, and we’re really excited to establish a new centre in Sligo,” said LiveTiles CEO and co-founder Karl Redenbach. “There is an up-and-coming technology scene here, and we look forward to working with technology businesses, universities and Microsoft in Ireland to expand our AI agenda.”

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said: “It’s great that this global software company is establishing an Intelligent Innovation Centre in Sligo and exciting news that part of the work in Sligo will be in creating industry specific digital environments that use Artificial Intelligence.”

Founded in 2014 in Australia, LiveTiles is a Microsoft partner that is defining the market for the Intelligent Experience Platform (IXP) – with no code, ‘drag and drop’ technology giving business users the tools to create easily adoptable dashboards, portals or corporate intranets that can be heightened with personalised artificial intelligence and analytics features.

LiveTiles is now based in New York and counts PepsiCo and the US Department of Defence as clients.

TechCentral Reporters