LIT students to benefit from €30,000 machine donated by Takumi

Machine will also be used for research projects into precision manufacturing of components

Engineering students and researchers at the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) are set to benefit from an optical co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) valued at over €30,000, donated by Takumi Precision Engineering.

Takumi Precision Engineering, a leading precision component manufacturing partner based in Limerick, donated the Tesa Visio 300 to LIT’s Metrology Lab for use by the Precision Engineering undergraduates as part of their programme.

The machine will also be used at the third level institution for research projects into precision manufacturing of components.

Programme Leader in Precision Engineering at LIT, Ciaran O’Loughlin, said: “While the Tesa Visio 300 is typically used to measure precision machined parts in the medical sector, ensuring they comply to the highest manufacturing standards, this machine also has a wide range of other applications, such as aerospace, automotive parts inspection.

“This Optical CMM is capable of measuring accurately to one micron (1,000 of a millimetre) very complex parts, and assessing the shape against the drawing specification. The device uses a high powered camera to photograph the part and compare it to a supplied drawing. It will show if the part is made correctly or if there are any deviations from specifications.”

Takumi managing director Reynolds said he was delighted to be able to donate precision metrology equipment to LIT for use by students.

“It is great that students will have the opportunity to use industrial equipment that relates to practice, and I am confident that the LIT students will benefit from using this machine as part of their studies.

“This piece of equipment was no longer required by Takumi. Rather than have it left unused, it can now be used by students at LIT , helping to ensure that graduate engineers are educated and trained to industry standards.”

President of LIT, Prof Vincent Cunnane, said: “This is a great example of how partnerships between LIT and local industry can work. Its a virtuous cycle. By using this machine, our students will benefit from the generosity of the Takumi team under managing director Gerry Reynolds. Of course industry will benefit downstream when these students graduate with exactly the skillset required in the workplace.

“LIT is an agile and flexible partner for industry in the Mid West, not only through research, but by ensuring our students are qualified and prepared to take up employment locally on graduation.

“The availability of the Tesa Visio 300 will help to further that research, and ensure that our students are familiar with the working equipment and technology of one of the regions most successful precision component manufacturing companies.”

TechCentral Reporters