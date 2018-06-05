LIT addresses skills shortages with subsidised flexible learning courses

Limerick Institute of Technology is to provide almost 250 third level places in nine targeted part-time, evening and blended courses, as part of a Government initiative designed to meet the skill needs in the Mid West.

The Dept of Education & Skills has allocated €930,000 to provide courses up to post graduate level for those currently in employment and job seekers who wish to grow their skill set.

The initiative comes under the newly restructured Springboard+ programme, and will fund 90% of the course cost for those in employment wishing to up-skill in the areas of IT, aircraft, food & tourism, construction, and 3D visual effects.

For those not in employment, the courses will be completely funded. Courses at Level 6 are 100% funded for all applicants.

“A number of changes have been made to Springboard+, and this new structure reflects the ethos of LIT as it aims to equip people to meet skill needs in growth sectors of the local economy,” said Marian Duggan, Vice President of Equality & Diversity & Dean of Flexible Learning, LIT.

“This is a win/win for graduates and industry. The initiative also allows for flexible learning and inclusivity, which are at the core of LIT.”

Dr Philip Hennessy, Head of the Department of Flexible Learning said the 85% increase in places available at LIT this year under this initiative points to the third level institution’s ability to meet the demands and requirements of industry and business in the Mid West.

“What we are talking about here is giving access to funded courses that will advance people’s careers and support the Mid-West economy.

“If we are to continue to sustain high-tech jobs and growth in our economy the workforce must continuously upskill. Given the growth of the IT sector in the Mid West it is not surprising that four courses in IT will be funded, including Enterprise Solutions Development, Creative Multi-media courses, and two courses in Software Development.

“Ireland, and indeed the Shannon region, continues to lead the way in aircraft leasing and so a programme in Aircraft Technical Services is now available in LIT. The success of our Food and Tourism sector means that a level 8 HDip in Arts in Food and Innovation Management has also been approved, as has a new programme in the very niche but growth sector of 3D Animation, to be delivered at Limerick School of Art & Design.

“All of these courses are very reflective of what is happening in our economy, and highlight the need for those both in employment and seeking employment to keep expanding and improving their skill set.”

TechCentral Reporters