An Taoiseach opens new facility, the first such outside the US Print Print Trade

LinkedIn has opened its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Dublin, the first of its kind outside of the United States.

The 17,650 metre facility represents an €85 million investment, and will cater to the needs of the company’s workforce in Ireland, which has increased from three employees to more than 1,200 in seven years.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD, opening the new building said that its siting here was a strong endorsement of the Government’s economic and job creation strategy, reaffirming here as the perfect location for investment.

“When LinkedIn first came to Ireland in 2010,” said an Taoiseach, “we were in the middle of one of our darkest periods economically. But today, thanks to the sacrifices of the Irish people and the policies pursued by the Government, our economy has recovered, and we are now facing the future with renewed confidence. Over the last seven years, the LinkedIn workforce here in Dublin has grown from just three staff members to 1,200. Indeed, LinkedIn’s belief in Ireland as a location for investment has contributed to our economic recovery.”

“As a committed member of the Eurozone, we have a highly-educated English-speaking population and a business-friendly environment. The Government is committed to maintaining our stable and competitive corporation tax regime and our strong incentives for research and development so we can continue to attract and retain inward investment and create high quality jobs,” said an Taoiseach.

“With our new EMEA HQ in the heart of Dublin,” said Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland, “we have an office that we are proud to call home, and we are honoured that An Taoiseach and An Tánaiste were able to join us for this landmark moment for our growth in Ireland. The level of our investment reflects our commitment to Ireland and the great work our amazing team in Dublin does every day.”

The company’s operations in Dublin serve the EMEA region, supporting customers and members across two continents. The workforce includes people from 55 nations, across various functions including sales, marketing, customer service, finance, analytics and engineering. LinkedIn is continuing to hire in Dublin, with more than 70 jobs currently advertised.

The five-storey building has been designed, said the company, to create opportunities for staff and visitors to socialise, collaborate and exchange ideas. Some of the fantastic facilities include a music studio, a high-end gym and fitness studio, a restaurant, coffee bar, an expansive roof terrace, and a games room.

A number of Irish companies were involved in the building works, and at the height of the construction, which was completed in two years, the project saw 360 workers on site every day.

TechCentral Reporters