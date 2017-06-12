Limerick primary school students push on at Robo Sumo competition

Students from Our Lady Queen of Peace, Janesboro were crowned the 2017 Analog Devices Primary School Robotics Champions at the Analog Devices Primary School Robotics competition which took place in Limerick this weekend.

Ali Gardiner, Ally Griffin and Kyle Molloy from Our Lady Queen of Peace primary school won the overall competition and Chloe Stritch, Nick Olyunin and Amy Egan from Monaleen National School were named runners up.

The winning teams were among 60 primary school students from 20 schools who pitted their creations against each other at the one-day event.

The aim of the competition is to promote STEM amongst primary schools students by encouraging and promoting teamwork, robot design/innovation and learning STEM principles in a fun environment. Each year, a new game objective is created that tests the teams in terms of teamwork and creative and innovative design.

Working in teams of up to four members, the students first participated in an advanced robotics workshop during which they designed and built their own robots for a sumo wrestling-style competition.

Teams were given points for teamwork, design and innovation, and their finishing place in the ring using Lego Mindstorms.

“This competition helps demonstrate the importance of collaboration and team work to accomplish goals, along with the creativity and innovation needed to really differentiate,” said Leo McHugh, vice president of instrumentation products of event organiser Analog Devices.

“This is true in any development process, whether it be the students’ robotics challenge or full system solutions at companies such as Analog Devices. I hope the skills they have learned today and the enjoyment from utilising those skills will encourage them to explore all things science, technology, engineering and maths related.”

TechCentral Reporters