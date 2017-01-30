LightBulb 1.5

img3File.png

Adjust screen gamma to match the time of day

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

30 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 30-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Alexey Golub

LightBulb is a f.lux-like application which smoothly adjusts screen gamma to make colours seem warmer at night, reducing eye strain and making your PC more comfortable to use.

Install the program and it goes to work automatically, detecting your location, figuring out the sunrise and sunset time and updating your display colour temperature accordingly.

Right-clicking the LightBulb icon in your system tray and selecting “Configure” displays some useful options and tools. To get started, click the “Preview 24-hour cycle” icon and watch as the program shows you how your display colour temperature will change over time. If that’s too much, or too little, use the sliders to adjust the daytime and night time colour temperatures and hit Preview to see the change.

Elsewhere, a “Gamma Polling” option refreshes the current gamma settings every five seconds, handy if another application tries to change them.

If you’d prefer other applications to be able to take control, Gamma Polling can be disabled, and it’s also possible to disable the effect when a full screen application is in the foreground.

If this causes problems at any time – maybe you’re editing graphics and need to see colours as they really are – the effect can be disabled in a click or two, either entirely or for a defined period of time. Alternatively,  close the program at any time and your screen will immediately return to normal.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Which model of software buying do you prefer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel