Lift off for CanSat 2018 competition

Organisers look to go one step beyond at European finals Print Print Life

CanSat 2018, a European space-themed competition for second level students developed by the European Space Agency (ESA), has opened for entries.

The competition challenges teams to compete to design, build and test a mini-satellite – or CanSat – which is a simulation of a real satellite, built inside an empty soft drink can.

In 2016 Ireland finished third in the European finals and in 2017 Ireland finished second in the European finals.

CanSat Ireland started in 2012 and is co-ordinated by the European Space Education Resource Office (ESERO) Ireland which is based at Science Foundation Ireland and Cork Institute of Technology’s Blackrock Castle Observatory.

The Institutes of Technology in Athlone, Cork, Dublin, Galway-Mayo, Limerick, and Sligo act as regional partners and provide mentoring and support to participating schools, with the assistance of local industry, as well as managing regional qualifying competitions for the CanSat Ireland national final.

Schools interested in participating should contact Alan Giltinan, Blackrock Castle Observatory, at alan.giltinan[at]bco.ie

TechCentral Reporters