LibreOffice Productivity Suite 5.3.1

img3File.png

Looking for a powerful and free alternative to Microsoft Office? This is it.

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

16 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Mac

Nick Peers

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 16-03-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Open Source
Developer: The Document Foundation

LibreOffice has long since moved on from being an offshoot of the OpenOffice project. It’s now the go-to alternative to Microsoft Office, enjoying regular development and a constant tweaking to keep it up to date, stable and secure.

While LibreOffice lacks the slick presentation of rival Windows freebie Kingsoft Office Suite Free and its Office-inspired ribbon interface, it has the major advantage of offering a full set of office applications, including database, drawing package and mathematical tool on top of the requisite word processor, spreadsheet and presentation tool found in most free office suites.

Version 5 makes much of its user-interface improvements, but while it’s definitely more navigable than before thanks to better placement of tools and visual previews of styles direct from the main toolbar, it still looks a little dated, despite the refreshed icon sets. Nevertheless, this is still a powerful suite capable of meeting most people’s needs, making this zero-cost alternative to Office a valuable tool to have in your armoury.

Ever-improving support for third-party file types (including both new and classic Office formats) means you’re not cutting yourself off from industry standards while cross-platform support means you can run LibreOffice on Windows, Mac or Linux without having to retrain yourself to a new way of working each time.

Version 5 introduces a dedicated 64-bit build for Windows, and promises full compatibility with Windows 10.

What else is new in LibreOffice 5.3 (see changelog for more info)?

– New features for the desktop and cloud
– Make your documents shine
– Master your spreadsheets
– Power up your presentations
– Further details

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Which piece of wearable tech interests you more:

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel