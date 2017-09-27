Lero, UL announce PhD-level training initiative

Lero – the SFI-backed software research centre – and the University of Limerick (UL) have announced a new programme allowing employees study for the equivalent of a PhD without having to give up their jobs.

The initiative, a first for the software industry in Ireland, aims to have up to 80 people studying for a professional doctorate over the next four years.

Seven organisations have signed up for the initial four-year course beginning in January 2017. Participats include Analog Devices, Emutex, Johnson & Johnson, Limerick County Council, Teleflex and Xpertivity.

“We have global industry leaders from pharma to IT operating at the cutting-edge based in Ireland. They stay competitive by ensuring that their employees are highly skilled and educated,” said Lero director Prof Brian Fitzgerald. “The new Professional Doctorate facilitates a doctoral degree by addressing challenging problems and contributing to companies as well as Irish industry.”

Dr Ann Ledwith, director of continuing and professional education at UL, said: “The initiative will boost research collaboration between industry and academia. Many countries are now moving towards the professional doctorate route, notably in Scandinavia. This reflects the growing desire for upskilling and life long learning in the modern workplace.”

For more information visit http://www.ul.ie/pdeng/.

TechCentral Reporters