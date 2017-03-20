Lero, Fraunhofer Centre sign research agreement

US/Irish collaboration to focus on digital transformation projects Print Print Life

Lero, the SFI Research Centre for Software, and the Fraunhofer Center for Experimental Software Engineering at the University of Maryland, are set to embark on an extensive research collaboration focussing on evolving critical systems and digital transformation.

Prof Mike Hinchey, leading researcher at Lero and consultant to NASA, said: “The Fraunhofer Institutes are the global hallmark of excellence for application-orientated research and it is a tribute to our team of researchers in Ireland that the Fraunhofer Center for Experimental Software Engineering Research is committing to this research partnership with Lero in areas of synergy.

“Fraunhofer research has been adopted by major US organisations such as NASA and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), amongst others.”

Prof Adam Porter, Executive & Scientific Director, Fraunhofer Center for Experimental Software Engineering, said: “The SFI Research Centre, Lero, is recognised as a world-class research centre with research skills and interests that complement our own. We look forward to collaborating with the Lero team.”

Prof Mark Ferguson, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland, said: “I very much welcome this exciting cross-Atlantic collaboration between Lero, the SFI Research Centre for Software, and the Fraunhofer Center for Experimental Software Engineering in the University of Maryland.

“It is further evidence of the strong links between American and Irish research teams, and demonstrates how highly regarded Irish research is internationally. This collaboration presents us with an excellent opportunity to promote closer linkages between our top-class researchers and their peers across the globe.”

Based at the University of Limerick, Lero brings together researchers from Dublin City University, Dundalk Institute of Technology, NUI Galway, Maynooth University, Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork, University College Dublin and UL. It is funded by Science Foundation Ireland as well as by contracts from Irish and international corporations.

TechCentral Reporters