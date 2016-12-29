LEGO Digital Designer 4.3.10

LEGO is one of the most enduring toys ever invented and it has successfully moved with the times to ensure that it has stayed relevant. LEGO Digital Designer is another example of the company keeping up to date with the latest technology, and the program enables you to work with virtual LEGO bricks on your computer.

The program works like a 3D CAD program, but rather than drawing and designing your own components, you have a wide range of different LEGO pieces to work with. The design area can be rotated and you can zoom in and out so you can check out your creation from any angle and in close up detail.

LEGO Digital Designer is great for trying out ideas and working out how many of each type of brick will be needed to create your ultimate LEGO model.You can even work out how much it will cost to buy the pieces you need to build you creations, and there are links to the online LEGO shop to buy what you need.

There are templates on hand which can be used as a starting point as well as a series of online video tutorials to help your learn how to get the most from all of the features of the program.Whether for a bit of fun, or more serious creative work, LEGO Digital Designer enables you to unleash your creative side.

