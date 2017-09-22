Legally cyborg with Shane P. McNamee

The six million dollar dilemma: We can rebuild you... but should we?

Do you have a licence for that hydraulic hand? Should doctors consider mechanical devices as ‘heroic measures’? Can your employer decide how you should be rebuilt after an accident on the job? This week Niall Kitson explores these ideas and more with legal researcher Shane P. McNamee.

