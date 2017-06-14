LastPass “Universal Installer” 4.1.55

With so many web sites now requiring visitors to log into their account before they can do anything, it is little wonder that many people resort to using the same password to secure several online services. This has obvious flaws as a security measure, and LastPass has been designed to make it easier to deal with passwords. LastPass is a browser plugin that securely stores all of your passwords on one place and can even automatically enter them for you.

Data stored in LastPass can be synchronised between multiple computers so there is no need to update each of them manually and there is also protection against identity theft. When configuring LastPass you can provide certain key personal details, such as your address, as you will be alerted whenever a web sites attempts to extract this information from your computer.

LastPass can also be used to store other confidential information online, safe in the knowledge that no one else will be able to access you secure vault.

Note that there is a Premium version available that enables you to sync passwords with your mobile.