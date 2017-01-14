LastPass for iOS 4.1.5

With so many web sites now requiring visitors to log into their account before they can do anything, it is little wonder that many people resort to using the same password to secure several online services. This has obvious flaws as a security measure, and LastPass has been designed to make it easier to deal with passwords. LastPass is a browser plugin that securely stores all of your passwords on one place and can even automatically enter them for you.

Data stored in LastPass can be synchronised between multiple computers so there is no need to update each of them manually and there is also protection against identity theft. When configuring LastPass you can provide certain key personal details, such as your address, as you will be alerted whenever a web sites attempts to extract this information from your computer.

LastPass can also be used to store other confidential information online, safe in the knowledge that no one else will be able to access you secure vault.

Note that this is the version for your iPhone or iPad. Although the app is free, you can only use LastPass for iOS if you’ve signed up for the LastPass Premium (paid) service or haven’t previously set up a free account through your browser. Premium allows you to use any mobile app, plus set up Family Shared folders for letting up to five family members share the same login information.

What’s New in Version 4.1.5

v4.1.5 of LastPass re-introduces swipe gestures in the vault:

• Swipe from the right to view vault items.

• Swipe from the left to share or manage sharing for vault items.

• There’s still the Copy Password shortcut on every site. Users of newer iPhones can also use 3D Touch to peek items and copy username/password.

Additionally:

• We fixed a bug that was causing the app to crash on load for some users.

• We cleaned up the experience for vault items that require reprompt and eliminated the “ghost keyboard” some users were reporting.