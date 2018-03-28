Kubernetes 1.10: new storage and automation options

The latest version of the container orchestration system Kubernetes, 1.10, moves some storage, DNS, and authentication features to beta status. Kubernetes 1.10 is also the first release under a new issue-lifecycle management strategy for the product.

Kubernetes can be obtained directly from source at the releases page of its official GitHub repository. Kubernetes is also available by way of the upgrade process provided by the various vendors that supply Kubernetes distributions.

Current version: New features in Kubernetes 1.10

The beta release of the Container Storage Interface (alpha as of Kubernetes 1.9) promotes an easier way to add volume plug-ins to Kubernetes, something that previously required re-compiling the Kubernetes binary. The Kubectl CLI, used to perform common maintenance and administrative tasks in Kubernetes, can now accept binary plug-ins that perform authentication against third-party services such as cloud providers and Active Directory.

“Non-shared storage,” or the ability to mount local storage volumes as persistent Kubernetes volumes, is now also beta. The APIs for persistent volumes now have additional checks to make sure persistent volumes that are in use aren’t deleted. The native DNS provider in Kubernetes can now be swapped with CoreDNS, a CNCF-managed DNS project with a modular architecture, although the swap can only be accomplished when a Kubernetes cluster is first set up.

The Kubernetes project is now also moving to an automated issue-lifecycle management project, to ensure stale issues don’t stay open for too long.

IDG News Service