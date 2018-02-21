Knowledge Transfer Ireland director named AUTM chair

Dr Alison Campbell becomes first non-US head of non-profit body

Knowledge Transfer Ireland director Dr Alison Campbell has been appointed Chair of the Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM), an international not-for-profit association, aimed at supporting and enhancing technology and knowledge transfer globally.

The appointment – which will run for 12 months – marks the first time a representative from outside North America will serve as AUTM Chair.

Speaking from the organisation’s annual meeting in Arizona, Dr Campbell said: “AUTM has a fantastic reputation and track record representing the research commercialisation sector and supporting those who work within in. I look forward to working with the Board to continue to develop the breadth and reach of the association.”

Stephen Susalka, CEO, AUTM, said: “Alison has a wealth of experience in technology transfer, which is the cornerstone of our great Association. Her strategic outlook, coupled with her international experience, provide an exceptional perspective as the profession evolves globally.”

Dr Campbell helped establish Knowledge Transfer Ireland in 2013. Previously she worked as CEO at the UK Medical Research Council Technology and at King’s College London where she led technology transfer and research support.

Dr Campbell is also a founder and immediate past-Chair of the Global Alliance of Technology Transfer Professionals (ATTP) and in 2010 was awarded an OBE in recognition of her contribution to knowledge transfer.

AUTM has 3,200 members worldwide.

TechCentral Reporters