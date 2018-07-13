Ireland West airport agets A/V overhaul

Ion Solutions delivers high-definition update

Audiovisual solutions provider Ion Solutions has designed and installed a new state of the art digital signage network at Ireland West Airport in Knock, Co Mayo.

The contract involved the installation of 25 flight information display screen monitors and eight 55″ Christie monitors in a variety of locations around the airport including the main entrance, the restaurant, check-in counters, the arrival area, the baggage collection areas, all departure lounges and areas, boarding gates and security areas.

The project consisted of two parts: upgrading the signage system from standard to high definition and installing a additional signage was installed. This new system included a collection of individual monitors and a 4×55” video wall.

Adrian Back, systems specialist, Ion Solutions, said: “The system had to meet a number of critical requirements, most notably that the displays would be able to provide information to travellers as clearly as possible.”

Ion Solutions formed earlier this year when sister companies Eurotek Ireland and Avtek Solutions, market leaders in the visual communications sector, amalgamated to operate under a single name. The operation, which is already setting new standards in the global visual communications industry, is 100% Irish owned, headquartered in Sandyford, Dublin and has grown to employ over 70 people.

The company has worked on contracts in healthcare, broadcast, retail, hospitality and educational facilities, and is a member of the International Communications Industry Associations.

TechCentral Reporters