Khosrowshahi to take over Uber top job

Expedia boss takes over troubled ride-sharing pioneer Print Print Trade

Ride sharing platform developer Uber has selected Expedia’s Dara Khosrowashi to serve as CEO. The former Expedia head takes over from founder Travis Kalanik, who was fired in June following a string of revelations about the firm’s corporate culture and an embarrassing dashcam tape showing him verbally abusing a driver.

Regarded as a mainstay of the gig economy along with Airbnb, Uber has struggled with transportation regulators and drivers seeking clarity over the company’s status as an employer or a third party software company.

A panel of executives was considered for the role, including HP’s Meg Whitman and General Electric’s Jeff Immeult, who ruled himself out last weekend via Twitter.

TechCentral Reporters