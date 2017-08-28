Khosrowshahi to take over Uber top job
28 August 2017 | 0
Ride sharing platform developer Uber has selected Expedia’s Dara Khosrowashi to serve as CEO. The former Expedia head takes over from founder Travis Kalanik, who was fired in June following a string of revelations about the firm’s corporate culture and an embarrassing dashcam tape showing him verbally abusing a driver.
Regarded as a mainstay of the gig economy along with Airbnb, Uber has struggled with transportation regulators and drivers seeking clarity over the company’s status as an employer or a third party software company.
A panel of executives was considered for the role, including HP’s Meg Whitman and General Electric’s Jeff Immeult, who ruled himself out last weekend via Twitter.
