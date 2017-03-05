KeyFreeze 1.4

img3File.png

Lock your PC - but not your screen

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

5 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 05-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Sordum

KeyFreeze is a tiny tool which locks your PC, so that touching the keyboard and mouse won’t have any effect (perfect if you’re leaving the system unattended and have children playing nearby).

You could always lock your system by pressing Win+L, of course, but that hides the current contents of the screen. KeyFreeze will leave everything visible, just as it was, which means you can have a movie playing, carry out a web chat, perhaps monitor the progress of some lengthy task you’re running – whatever you like.

The program is extremely straightforward. When you need to lock your system, just launch it. You’ll see a five second countdown, just long enough to rearrange any application windows to suit your needs. Mouse clicks and keypresses will then effectively be disabled, apart from a couple of hotkeys: Ctrl+Alt+Del unlocks your system, while Ctrl+Alt+F toggles locking on and off.

If this doesn’t quite suit your needs, KeyFreeze’s Options dialog has some handy tweaks.

You can choose to lock the keyboard or mouse individually.

The Ctrl+Alt+F hotkey may be customised to whatever you like.

KeyFreeze can also lock your system automatically, whenever it’s been idle for a fixed period of time.

BlueLife KeyFreeze v1.4
[Fixed] – When the position of the taskbar changes, info popup doesn’t appear
[Fixed] – CPU usage reduced
[Fixed] – Some Minor Bugs

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you prefer Windows 7 to Windows 10?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel