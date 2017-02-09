Kelmac, Lero embark on €280k research plan

Limerick-based compliance company to double workforce as part of global ambitions Print Print Trade

Limerick-based standards and compliance company Kelmac Group is collaborating with Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre on a research and development programme designed to transform the group into a global professional services practice.

As part of the plan, Kelmac Group will double its Irish workforce to 12 and open an international R&D technology centre at Plassey Technological Park, Limerick.

The €280,000 programme is being jointly funded by Kelmac and Science Foundation Ireland.

“To date we have operated as an audit, training and management consultancy company specialising in helping customers maximise ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certification, compliance and performance management,” said Gerard Kelly, CEO, Kelmac.

“Over the last 20 years we have built up a customer base in 46 countries. In order to service both our local and global customers better we are embarking on a technology strategy to develop cloud based products, services and tools to position ourselves for the future.”

Dr Noel Carroll, Research Fellow at Lero, said: “Organisations need to become more technology centred to respond to global challenges. This action research project will contribute to Kelmac’s business model by iteratively creating an e-learning process for deployment in regulated domains.”

Kelly added: “The need to be constantly on customer sites across the world is not sustainable if we want to grow the company as well as achieve a work-life balance for our consultants. As a result, we are collaborating with Lero on this major research programme to develop our services as a global online offering. This will transform the delivery of our products, services and tools into an independent global professional services practice.”

Founded in 1996, Kelmac Group’s customer base covers food and beverage, life sciences, financial services, engineering and technology. Its customers include Diageo, Glanbia, Dun and Bradstreet and Analog Devices.

TechCentral Reporters