Kells Technology Hub opens for business

Facility will offer training, co-working spaces Print Print Trade

Following 24 months of research, planning and development, the Kells Tech Hub has been officially launched.

The Hub – based in Kells Enterprise & Technology Centre – offers affordable accommodation for start-ups and SMEs such as offices, co-working spaces, hot desks and meeting rooms. There is also a mini conference and expo centre and several flexible training spaces to support entrepreneurship education and the delivery of enterprise training and innovation programmes.

The Kells Tech Hub project was funded through the government’s Rural Economic Development Zone (REDZ) initiative.

Other initiatives recently introduced by government as part of the programme include the new €10 million Town and Village Renewal Scheme, the approval of almost €7.5 million to support rural recreation infrastructure, the establishment of a National Taskforce to identify practical measures which can be taken in the short-term to improve broadband and mobile network coverage in rural areas, and the establishment of two regional broadband action groups to prepare for the roll-out of broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

The central objective of the REDZ model is to utilise the synergies and interdependencies between rural towns and their hinterlands to generate economic activity in the local area. The involvement of local communities, including the business community, is a key element in the REDZ model.

Collaboration between Local Authorities, local communities and business interests will be an essential part of the scheme and the involvement of other state agencies is also encouraged where they have a role in supporting local economic development.

TechCentral Reporters