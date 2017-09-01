Keeping the lights on with Eirgrid’s Marie Hayden

Energy planning, partnerships, and the French connection explained

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesHow do we know what our energy needs will be in the future? Is it possible to predict how our actions will put pressure on the national grid? Can energy be treated as a commodity? Niall meets Eirgrid head of scenario planning Marie Hayden to find out.

