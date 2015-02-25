Kedington invests €200,000 in network testing facilities

Fluke Networks deal leads to greater capacity

IT networking solutions and cabling company Kedington is investing over €200,000 in refreshing its fleet of testing equipment following a deal with Fluke Networks.

The new testing technology provides traffic analysis details across LAN, WAN and cloud environments, uncovering threatening traffic patterns that could be playing host to rogue or non-production traffic.

Kedington director Colm Lyons said: “A key concern facing IT today is being able to obtain the visibility needed to be able to identify and solve network performance problems in increasingly complex environments. With the proliferation of virtualised components, cloud based services and BYOD – quickly seeing who is consuming LAN resources is critical. After all, LAN resources are the single greatest bottleneck of most infrastructures.

“Our customers expect the very best from their network in terms of performance with zero down time. This can only be delivered by us partnering with the best infrastructure companies and test equipment manufacturers in the market. Kedington’s strategy has always been to align ourselves with the most innovative vendors in this space, and we feel this investment will enable us to grow our networking solutions business significantly this year.”

TechCentral Reporters