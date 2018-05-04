KBC Bank scoops gold at An Post Smart Marketing Awards

Winning projects recognise mobile, VR campaigns

KBC Bank Ireland has been awarded the gold prize in the best technology/innovation campaign category for its ‘instant account opening app in five steps in five minutes’ and silver for best digital campaign #HomeExperience in conjunction with Distilled Media at the An Post Smart Marketing Awards.

The gold award recognised the campaign to showcase KBC’s app which allows customers to open a current account in five easy steps in five minutes and have instant access to a debit card and digital wallets.

The silver award recognised KBC’s Experience your World campaign which is a major technology partnership with Distilled Media that allows consumers to experience spaces around them in virtual reality. The partnership gives audiences the opportunity to explore iconic landmarks, homes and even city neighbourhoods.

KBC Bank Ireland director of customer, brand & marketing Aidan Power said: “The An Post Smart Marketing Awards recognise the hard work and great creative thinking that is done by the team and our partners as we deliver challenger marketing campaigns in Ireland.

“As a digital-led customer-centric bank, we like to provide our customers and the community with innovative technologies and we look forward to building on these award-winning technologies and campaigns in 2018.”

Now in its 13th year, the An Post Smart Marketing Awards aim to recognise and award Ireland’s best Marketing campaigns undertaken by any Irish business of any size. The awards are about showcasing bold thinking, championing customer insights, and celebrating outstanding results.

TechCentral Reporters