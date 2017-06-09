Kaspersky Virus Scanner Free 15.0.2

A simple free antivirus tool

9 June 2017

Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 09-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Kaspersky

Kaspersky Virus Scanner Free is a simple free tool to check your Mac for viruses, Trojans, Windows and Android malware, and more.

You can launch full or quick scans with a click, or define custom scans that check only what you need.

Individual files or folders can be scanned as required by dragging and dropping them onto the app window.

A $12 Pro version adds features like Safe Downloads, which enables Kaspersky Virus Scanner to automatically scan new files in the Downloads folder.

Both versions are totally compatible with other antivirus and security solutions, and you can use Kaspersky Virus Scanner Free alongside any related app without conflicts.

