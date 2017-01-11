Kaspersky Virus Removal Tool 15.0.19.0 build 2017.01.10

Installing a good antivirus tool will keep most malware out of your system – but not all. Even the best security suites will miss maybe 1 or 2% of incoming threats, which means your PC could become infected without your antivirus software noticing. So if you suspect a problem then you’ll need another program to help deal with it, and we have the perfect candidate in mind.

The Kaspersky Virus Removal Tool 11 has no real-time protection, so you can’t use it in place of a full antivirus solution. Instead, the idea is that you use it to get a second opinion on your system, checking for malware and removing anything that it finds.

The lack of real-time protection means the Kaspersky Virus Removal Tool 11 shouldn’t conflict with your main antivirus program. And, once installed, it’s very easy to use. Just select the system areas you’d like to check, click Start Scan and let the program do its work.

Kaspersky themselves warn that, if the program detects a virus, then removing it can cause harm to your PC. Virus-infected documents may be lost, and if system files have become infected then disinfecting them may disable your system. This is no different to any other antivirus tool, but you should still be careful in how you use it. And if you’d like assistance, feel free to ask for help in Kaspersky’s official forum. See their support page on the Virus Removal Tool for more advice.

Important: our download takes you directly to the Kaspersky Virus Removal Tool file on the Kaspersky website. This link changes daily (meaning our link has to be updated daily). If you cannot download, try again later or directly from the Kaspersky website: http://www.kaspersky.com/antivirus-removal-tool?form=1

