Kaspersky QR Scanner 1.1.0

img3File.png

Check QR codes for dangerous links

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

13 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Android
iPhone
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 13-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Kaspersky

Kaspersky QR Scanner is a free app which checks QR codes for malicious links.

The app warns you if there’s danger, and allows jumping to the link if it seems to be safe.

Scanned information is stored on your device, making it easy to access the same links, images or websites again.

App store reviews are mixed and there seem to be plenty of people who don’t get on with the app at all, but overall ratings are good at 4 stars plus.

Read More:


Related Articles

Related Articles

No related articles found!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you ever chosen to put off replacing your PC in favour of getting a better smartphone?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel