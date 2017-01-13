Kaspersky QR Scanner 1.1.0

Kaspersky QR Scanner is a free app which checks QR codes for malicious links.

The app warns you if there’s danger, and allows jumping to the link if it seems to be safe.

Scanned information is stored on your device, making it easy to access the same links, images or websites again.

App store reviews are mixed and there seem to be plenty of people who don’t get on with the app at all, but overall ratings are good at 4 stars plus.