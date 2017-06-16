jv16 PowerTools X v4.1.0.1728

Jv16 PowerTools is a comprehensive suite that includes all the usual PC maintenance and cleanup tools, and a few less common modules, too.

So of course you get a Registry cleaner, a hard drive cleanup tool and a Duplicate File Finder, along with tools to uninstall unwanted software, control your Startup programs, manage your Windows services, clear your application and browser histories, apply a few Windows tweaks, and more.

Less common modules include the Registry Finder, that makes it easy to locate Registry keys containing the text you define. And a powerful File tool allows you to perform all kinds of functions on the files you specify: encrypt, decrypt, global search and replace, split or join, mass rename, remove on reboot, and more.

There are some thoughtful touches here. Run the Startup Manager, say, and not only will it list your regular Windows startup programs, but it’ll also tell you how much RAM they’re using right now (assuming they’re active), handy as an indicator of the system resources you might be able to save.

Other modules aren’t so successful, though: for instance, the File Cleaner found very few files on our test PC, grouped them in a confusing way so it was hard to identify what it had uncovered, and didn’t even give us a total figure for the drive space they were occupying.

It’s hard to recommend Jv16 PowerTools entirely, then, but the sheer volume of options and features means it may be worth a look. Especially as the trial version runs for 60 days, so there’s plenty of time to explore everything on offer here, and find out what the program can do for you.

What’s new in 4.1.0.1728 (see changelog for more)?

Here is a complete list of bug fixes and improvements that we did since jv16 PowerTools 2017 – Version 4.1.0.1703 was released on Thursday, April 13th, 2017:

Bug Fixes

Fix: The software’s executables are again signed with a code signing certificate (the previous certificate expired).

Fix: Pictures AntiSpy can display an error message about EFOpenError (in the case it cannot access a picture file).

Fix: The Main Window can display an error message “Control pnlHomeHost has no parent window.”

Fix: The Clean and SpeedUp My Computer can dispay an EAccessViolation error message when fixing the found errors.

Fix: When jv16 PowerTools is installed, it’s possible the GUI mode in Quick Tutorial will have neither options selected by default.

Fix: Fixed a typo from the English User Interface that said “Licensesd” instead of “Licensed”.

Fix: The Clean And SpeedUp My Computer can display an error message relating to “edb.chk” file.

Fix: The Clean And SpeedUp My Computer can go back and forth between the “Performing final analysis” and the list of currently running scan modules.

Fix: Using the software with a translation, especially German, can make some of the tab caption texts not to be fully displayed due to lack of space on screen.

Fix: Find My Licenses tool can display an incorrect date of the license purchase for very old order (before 2016).

Fix: My Account and Find My License tools can in some rare cases display a data download error even if there is a valid internet connection.

Fix: Opening the Main Window can display an Access Violation error message relating to GetItemCount.

Feature Improvements

Improvement: The Initial Setup runs up to 30% faster.

Improvement: The Software Uninstaller runs up to 20% faster.

Improvement: The Clean and SpeedUp My Computer runs up to 5% faster.

Improvement: In the case user attempts to license the software with an incorrect name, such as only using their first name or a nickname, the software now displays a better error message. We require our users to use their full name when licensing the software. If you have licensed the software with a nickname or with your first name only, please contact our support to add your full name to record so you can use the software correctly.

Improvement: The software will automatically clean old debug data saved to its Backups folder.

Improvement: Improved compatibility with Roxio and Corel products.

Improvement: The Clean and SpeedUp My Computer will now display an additional confirmation before restarting user’s computer. Before, a tick in a checkbox was enough to confirm the computer restart which could cause an unwanted system reboot.

Improvement: The software now automatically scans the computer for any temporary files created and accidentally left over by jv16 PowerTools itself.