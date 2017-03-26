JustPark 3.12
26-03-2017
None
Freeware
JustPark
Android
iPad
iPhone
5.00 MB
Under a minute
English
|Click Here
|Click Here
JustPark is a smart app which helps you find your perfect parking space from more than 200,000 in more than 1,000 cities worldwide.
Give the app a location and it’ll display available spaces nearby. These could be anywhere from a someone’s home to the secure car park of a business. Each space is shown on a map along with its cost (the company says it’s up to 70% cheaper than street parking), and the time it’ll take to walk to your destination.
You can book and reserve your space in seconds. This will be for a fixed period, but you can also manage it later from your phone (extend the booking, maybe cancel).
The app provides turn-by-turn directions to help you find your space, a welcome move as these can be a little out of the way.
When your visit is over, Google Map-based directions get you quickly back to your car.
