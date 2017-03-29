Just Color Picker 4.6
29 March 2017
|29-03-2017
|None
|Freeware
AnnyStudio
|Mac OS X
Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|771.00 KB
|Under a minute
|English
Just Color Picker is a versatile tool for capturing colors and using them to create appealing color combinations.
The program opens with a standard color selection interface. Moving the mouse cursor around your screen displays a magnified view of that point, and when you’ve found a shade you like, pressing Alt+X saves it to your list.
By default your colors are displayed as HTML values, but you can switch to RGB, Hex, HSB/ HSV, HSL, CMYK, Delphi and more at any time. Just choose a format from the list and everything on your color list is updated.
Individual colors can have comments attached via their right-click menu. These are also displayed in the list, perhaps useful as a reminder of where they came from or why they’ve been chosen.
There’s a button to copy any selected color value to the clipboard, or you can save the entire list as TXT, HTML, Adobe’s ACO or GIMP’s GPL files.
Click the up/down arrow to the right toggles Just Color Picker’s extended view. This shows the currently selected color, enables fine-tuning it with sliders, and suggests some matching shades.
Bonus tools include Color Wheels (another way to find matching colors), and a text box which shows how text will look using various combinations of font and background colors.
