Junkware Removal Tool by Malwarebytes 8.1.2

Junkware Removal Tool, now owned and developed by Malwarebytes, is a console-based tool which can help you to detect and remove a range of unwanted software from your PC.

The author’s website says Junkware Removal Tool has the ability to remove the following types of program: Ask Toolbar; Babylon; Browser Manager; Claro / iSearch; Conduit; Coupon Printer for Windows; Crossrider; DealPly; Facemoods / Funmoods; iLivid; Iminent; IncrediBar; MyWebSearch; Searchqu; Web Assistant. However, other adware and toolbars are also supported.

The program arrives as a very small download (538KB), and really couldn’t be any simpler to use. There are no options, no settings; just run it if your system has become infested with some junk you can’t remove, and JRT will scan your system – folders, processes, loaded modules, the Registry and more – and get rid of any annoyances it finds. A text file opened after the program has finished lists any actions it’s taken.

The Junkware Removal Tool scanning process is a little more intrusive that you might expect from this kind of tool. It will close any open Explorer or browser windows, for instance, which can be annoying: to avoid problems, it’s best if you close these yourself before launching a scan.

Otherwise, though, Junkware Removal Tool seems a very useful tool, lightweight, effective and exceptionally easy to use. Go grab a copy.