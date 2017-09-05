Juniper bolsters threat protection with acquisition

Cyphort tech will boost Sky Advanced Threat Protection

Juniper will strengthen its Sky Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) product line with the integration of technologies from security start-up Cyphort, which it has announced its intention to acquire.

Cyphort offers an advanced threat detection, analytics and mitigation platform that detects advanced threats, evasion techniques and zero-day vulnerabilities using a combination of behavioural analytics, machine-learning and long-data security analysis, the company says. The platform can work across virtual infrastructure, cloud environments and edge devices. In addition to identifying threats, Cyphort creates real-time timelines of incidents and can integrate with network tools to update security postures.

“Cyphort’s solution is built with an open architecture that integrates with existing security tools to discover and contain the threats that bypass the first line of security defense,” Kevin Hutchins, Juniper senior vice president of strategy, wrote in a blog post announcing the acquisition. “Harnessing the power of its analytics engine, Cyphort’s technology complements traditional security information and event management (SIEM) platforms and, in some cases, provides a more efficient and simpler solution for enterprise customers.” Hutchins goes on to note that integrating Cyphort’s software into Juniper’s Sky ATP platform will provide it with an increased range of supported file types and new ability to protect off-premises environments and cloud-email.

Cyphort was founded in 2011 and has received $53.7 million (€45 million) across four rounds of venture financing investments, including from Matrix Partners, Trinity Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital and Dell Technology Capital. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

IDG News Service