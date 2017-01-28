Juicebox 1.5.0

Whether you have a collection of personal photographs you would like to make available on your web site, or you are looking to showcase some of your business products online, creating an online photo gallery is a great way to show off your work. Juicebox is a gallery creation tool that can be used to build an online platform for your images, and can also be used in conjunction with images that have already been uploaded to Flickr.

The desktop version of the software is an AIR app which means that it can be used on Linux, Windows and Macs without any problems. The galleries you create can be viewed on practically any device, including mobile platforms such as iOS and Android – largely thanks to being based on HTML5 rather than Flash. There are a range of plugins available that make it possible to build galleries from Photoshop or even WordPress, but whatever route you go down all of the necessary coding and image resizing is taken care of for you.

Whatever the scale of the galleries you create, navigation is wonderfully simple. You, or visitors to your site, can use a keyboard or mouse for navigation, or take advantage of touch screen devices. You do not need to design galleries for specific devices or take into account different screen sizes; just choose the layout you would like to you and all of the scaling is taken care of for you – although you do have the option of choosing between small and large screen optimization.

All of this is available in the free Lite version, but there is also a Pro version available if you are interested in removing restrictions (in particular, the free edition has a maximum of 50 images in a gallery) and gaining access to a few extra features. Both the free and paid for version of the app are laden with templates – although you’ll understandably find more if you part with some cash – and the latter remove any Juicebox branding and advertising. Upgrade to the Pro edition and you also have the option of including music in your galleries and you can give your visitors hands-free navigation with automatic playback.