Jovial Menu 2.0

Jovial Menu is a lightweight portable launcher for programs and documents.

The program is surprisingly compact – under 100KB download – and unzips to a single executable, ready to be launched from a USB stick.

Jovial Menu adds an icon to your system tray, and clicking this displays a default menu. It’s just a regular Windows menu, no extra visual touches, just a link to Notepad, and a few nested menus for applications and web links.

All this is powered by a JovialMenu.ini file. An “Edit…” option opens this in Notepad, where comments in the file explain how to set it up. Not that you’ll need them for the most part, as they’re fairly self-explanatory:

v2.0:

– New Floating Mode, allowing menu to be launched at the position where the associated entry file is clicked. Good if the entry file’s file extension is associated with JovialMenu.exe

– Allow user-added icons. By placing icon files in a “user-icons” folder.

– A system menu entry to edit the currently opened entry file is added at the end. (Program has to be restarted to refresh the updated content)