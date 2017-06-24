join.me 4.12.4

Stay connected everywhere with join.me – for free! join.me mobile apps include audio conferencing by phone or internet (VoIP) so you can see and hear anything in real time…on your time. And our superior screen sharing and mobile whiteboard means you can zoom in and see the details of every discussion – even on your iPhone®. Whether at home, at the airport, in the coffee shop – everyone can join in the conversation with join.me.

START

Host meetings with a single tap – for free! join.me lets you host, present documents and even whiteboards right from your iPad® or iPhone. Just one tap starts a scheduled meeting, a spontaneous meeting, or a conference call.

Hosting meetings is even easier with iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus! Quickly start all meeting types with simple 3D Touch on the home screen and glance at your whiteboards or documents in an instant using 3D Touch in the Document Manager.

Have an Apple Watch™ up your sleeve? With just one touch on your Apple Watch, join.me will automatically call your phone and start your desktop app right away*. We do all the work for you. Simple. Because that’s how we roll.

JOIN

Join a meeting from anywhere. Just type in the meeting code and presto! You’re on the same page, even if you’re hundreds of miles away.

SEE (what I’m thinking)

Introducing a new way to share your ideas – the join.me mobile whiteboard. Why take a picture of a whiteboard and email it to the team when you can create whiteboards on an infinite canvas by drawing, adding icons or uploading images and photos right from your iPad or iPhone? Best of all, your whiteboard becomes a living document that you can share, offline or online, with the whole team to access and modify. It’s a new, better way to work.

SHARE

Present and share content right from your iPhone or iPad. Take collaboration to the next level and present documents, presentations, spreadsheets, images, PDFs and whiteboards instantly from join.me. Want to share the spotlight? Pass the presenter role off to another attendee from your iPhone or iPad. Share whiteboards easily via AirDrop, Messenger, Mail, or Facebook Messenger – as well as share directly to Facebook, Twitter, Evernote, iBooks, LinkedIn, and more.

SAVE

Free, unlimited conference calling is our calling. Whether presenting during a meeting or just using join.me audio, there are never any limits or hidden charges. With join.me Pro, take your calls to the next level with a dedicated conference line and local dial in numbers in the US and more than 45 countries.**

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

• In-meeting chat with all participants at once or individually

• Display mode only to external monitor via Apple TV, AirServer, Reflector or via projector showing just the canvas of the whiteboard, no tools (iPhone and iPad)

• Store and share recent files during a meeting

• Lock and unlock your meeting for extra security

EVEN MORE WITH PRO

• One Touch Meetings (Apple Watch)

• Create your own personal link (join.me/yourname)

• Set your personal, branded background image

• Create unlimited whiteboards

• Swap presenters during meetings

• Includes full access to join.me desktop version too

• Includes In-App Purchase for join.me pro monthly and yearly subscriptions that auto-renew

What’s New in Version 4.12.4

Bug fixes and improvements