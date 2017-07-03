Java 9 to address critical bugs only

Slated upgrade gets release candidate ahead of September delivery

With the initial release candidate build for Java 9 now published, Oracle has proposed that, forthwith, only “showstopper” bugs be fixed for the production Java 9 release, which is due on 21 September.

The proposal represents a further tightening of bug-fixing goals for Rampdown Phase (RDP) 2 of the Java upgrade. The plan calls for fixing all Priority 1 (P1) bugs critical to the success of Java Development Kit (JDK) 9. Also, builders would de-commit from fixing any bugs not new in JDK 9 and not critical to the release, even if they had been targeted for fixing.

The proposal would defer any P1 bugs new in JDK 9 but that are either not critical to the release or, for good reason, cannot be fixed in this upgrade. Bugs designated P2 to P5 would be left to future releases regardless of whether they are in product code, tests, or documentation.

That change may not be as dramatic as it first seems, as a current list of bugs cited only one bug as of writing, a P1 bug pertaining to a load that bypasses the arraycopy method having the wrong memory state.

IDG News Service