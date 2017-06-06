Jamie McCormick of Chrysal.is on tackling ad fraud

How to get your own back on the ad giants Print Print Radio

One of the benefits of digital advertising the is ability to reach millions of people but how do you know the responses you’re getting are genuine? Chrysal.is is an Irish firm specialising in the detection of ad fraud and the recovery of money wasted because of it. In this edition company founder Jamie McCormick discusses the threat posed by bots, unscrupulous affiliates and more.

Show notes:

For more on how to deal with ad fraud visit Chrysal.is