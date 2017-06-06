Jamie McCormick of Chrysal.is on tackling ad fraud

Jamie McCormack, Chrysal.is
Jamie McCormack, Chrysal.is

How to get your own back on the ad giants

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

6 June 2017 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesOne of the benefits of digital advertising the is ability to reach millions of people but how do you know the responses you’re getting are genuine? Chrysal.is is an Irish firm specialising in the detection of ad fraud and the recovery of money wasted because of it. In this edition company founder Jamie McCormick discusses the threat posed by bots, unscrupulous affiliates and more.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Show notes:
For more on how to deal with ad fraud visit Chrysal.is

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑