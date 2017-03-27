ISS Detector Satellite Tracker

img3File.png

Spot the International Space Station from Earth

27 March 2017

Android

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 27-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: ISS Detector

ISS Detector Satellite Tracker is a free app which helps you spot the International Space Station as it passes overhead.

The app displays a mini calendar showing the dates and times when the ISS should be visible from your location. It also gives a weather prediction, conveniently, so you can get an idea of the likely visibility.

Simple screens show you where to look and tell you the altitude.

There are options to share sightings on Twitter, Gmail, WhatsApp and more.

In-app purchases enable extending the package to locate Hubble, comets, plants, satellites and more.

WHAT’S NEW

Up to 28 languages are selectable form the settings
Now older passes are also shown. By default 10 minutes, configurable in the settings

