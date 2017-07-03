iSpy 6.8.1.0

ISpy is a versatile surveillance tool that will turn your webcams and microphones into a powerful security system.

Add as many cameras and microphones as you need, and the program will use them to detect movement around your home. You can limit motion detection to particular areas, to minimise false alarms. And if iSpy picks something up then you can have it run any program, send an email, even raise an SMS alert to let you know.

You prefer a more hands-on approach to security? That’s possible too. ISpy can be set up to regularly email you image grabs from your cameras. Install an add-on like iSpy Server and you can publish your webcam to the web, for easy monitoring. And in a new feature, it’s now possible to access and control your iSpy setup from many mobile devices (Android, iPhone and Windows Phone 7).

The program is highly configurable, with many useful tweaks, settings and options allowing you to customise it to suit your needs. And, surprisingly, this is all open source, so there’s no cost to worry about – just download iSpy and see how it works for you.

Version 6.8.1.0:

Fix for motion detection bug

Fix for some plugin issues