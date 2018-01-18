Irish tech leaders tap London’s tech talent

UK event to attract tech talent to Ireland

404 London is a tech talent recruitment show that will showcase opportunities in Ireland.

Supported by the likes of Workday, HubSpot, Indeed, CarTrawler, McAfee, Bloomberg PolarLake and Bank of Ireland, the event is organised by 404 and supported by the Irish Government Tech/Life initiative.

“404 London is the first international tech recruitment event of its kind,” said Jackie Slattery, co-founder, 404, “directly connecting tech companies in Ireland with the UK’s pool of tech talent. Government and industry have rightly recognised that for Ireland’s tech sector to continue to flourish it needs a pipeline of skilled tech professionals. With over 365,000 developers in the Greater London area alone, the UK is a hot bed of tech activity and an obvious choice for recruitment.”

The event will take place in London in February, and will also feature a conference with keynote speakers such as John and Brenda Romero of Romero Games, Barbara McCarthy, Director of Engineering at Hubspot and Bobby Healy, CTO at CarTrawler. There will also be key players from the Irish tech community and meet-up groups, so attendees can get a sense of what’s happening on the ground in Ireland.

The event team consists of 404 Dublin and Career Zoo events, on behalf of Tech/Life Ireland, the joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, with sponsorship from Workday, Hubspot, CarTrawler and Indeed Prime.

Barbara McCarthy, director of Engineering, HubSpot, said that it is important to promote the Irish tech scene and its growth in other markets, particularly London.

“This event is a perfect fit for us,” said McCarthy. “Our goal in sponsoring 404 London is to expand our tech network, but it’s also to learn from some engineering leaders. I love that the event covers such a wide scope of topics from front-end tech to DevOps, and we’re excited to connect with attendees and have our team learn from them throughout the day.”

For more information contact: hello@404.ie

TechCentral Reporters