Irish team takes fifth place at Hyperloop Challenge

Eirloop comes third in innovation category

Team Eirloop came in fifth place at the Hyperloop Challenge held at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on 22 July.

Eirloop, comprised of students from 43 students nine third level institutions, also took third place in the innovation category.

The Hyperloop Challenge brought together 20 teams from around the world with the aim of setting a new speed record by sending a pod down a length of enclosed track measuring a mile long and six feet in diameter.

The overall award went to Team Warr from Munich who managed a top speed of 290mph – a new record for the so-called ‘fifth form of transportation’.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed the competition will return for a fourth year in 2019.

For more on Eirloop listen to TechRadio’s interview with chief software architect Nina Kanti.

TechCentral Reporters