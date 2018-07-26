IRC opens Researcher of the Year nominations

The Irish Research Council (IRC) has opened nominations for the 2018 Researcher of the Year awards.

Now in their second year, the Awards recognise and commend the very best of its current awardees or alumni working in academia, industry, civic society or the public sector.

Academic institutions may put forward nominations of current or former Council awardees, who have made a significant contribution to research over their career to date, in the categories of researcher of the year and early-career researcher of the year.

In addition, recognising that many of their alumni work outside of academia, the Council is seeking direct nominations for the award of alumnus of the year. This third award will mark the contribution that a former Council awardee has made working in industry, civic society or the public sector.

Chair of the Irish Research Council Prof Jane Ohlmeyer said: “Last year, we received many excellent nominations of current and previously funded Council researchers who are at the very top of their game in their area of expertise.

“The Council’s 2017 researchers of the year have been great ambassadors for Irish research both at home and abroad, and we want to continue to showcase the quality that is there across all disciplines.

“Having a vibrant research community – and strong public support for research – is now more important than ever. These awards are all about recognising the excellence in the sector and how important researchers are for society, the economy, and of course our higher education system.”

The Irish Research Council also released its annual report today. In 2017 the Councils supported 1,528 researchers across a portfolio worth in excess of €100 million.

In 2017, the IRC funded projects with 236 enterprise partners; invested in 76 principal investigator-led projects; and supported 28 projects involving collaboration with civic society groups.

Prof Ohlmeyer said: “2017 was a milestone for the Council and its forebears as we celebrated 15 years of supporting almost 8,000 excellent researchers across all disciplines.

“Our approach has always been to recognise that supporting exceptional individuals with creative and novel ideas is critical for fuelling Ireland’s pipeline of future research leaders and independent thinkers.

“The introduction of our Irish Research Council Laureate Awards programme in 2017 represents an important new strand of funding, addressing the long-standing shortage of opportunities for frontier research across all disciplines and career stages. It is a programme that, with investment and support, we want to grow to ensure that Ireland is an innovation leader, not a follower.”

Full guidelines and nomination forms are available at research.ie/2018/07/26/roty2018/.

TechCentral Reporters